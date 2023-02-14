By now, you’ve seen the fun that Reporter/Anchor Kayla Smith and Meteorologist Aaron Ayers have on weekend mornings. But what you might not know is that they joined WHNT on the same day!

Kayla and Aaron joined WHNT on February 14, 2022. Since then they have been able to do and cover incredible things!

“Over the past year, I’ve had the opportunity to work with some incredible journalists at News 19, giving me the opportunity to grow and expand my boundaries. From breaking news to political, tech and community interest, I am excited to tell a new story each day,” Kayla stated.

When asked about what she enjoyed covering the most, she said, “Looking back on 2022 and the first couple of months this year, there are several days I look back on, glad I was a part of the coverage, including Election Day and the launch and splash down of the Artemis I mission.”

Aaron, a North Alabama native, said, “I can’t believe that it has been a whole year since I joined The News 19 Weather Authority. It has been a dream come true to be able to come home and be a part of a television station that I grew up watching. Over the past year, I have enjoyed and appreciated being close to friends and family.”

He added that some of his favorite events were ones when he got to see our viewers!

“In addition to being back home, I have enjoyed meeting new friends and fans across The Tennessee Valley at events like Panoply, Weather Wednesdays, School Visits and Rocket City Weather Fest. One of my most memorable events was the severe storms and tornadoes back at the beginning of January 2023. It was an honor to be able to help inform and protect you during these storms. I’m looking forward to many more years with The Weather Authority and News 19, serving North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee through the best and worst of the weather.”

We are so happy to have Kayla and Aaron at News 19, and we hope to continue watching them grow as people and journalists! Happy Stationversary, Kayla and Aaron!