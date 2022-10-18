HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 has some bittersweet news to share. As we all know, News 19 has some wonderful talent and while we miss them, it’s always great to see them succeed.

News 19 Weekend Anchor/Reporter Hannah Jones will be leaving News 19 on October 19. Hannah started her news career in August 2021 as a Reporter/Producer with our morning team. Not too long after, Hannah was promoted to Weekend Morning Anchor.

While we can’t announce where she’s going just yet – she will be making the announcements on her social media. Find Hannah on Twitter and Facebook.

News 19 is also saying farewell to MMJ/Reporter Samson Tamijani. Samson started at News 19 in December 2020. Throughout his time with News 19, he worked nearly every shift. He spent time on the mornings, evenings and weekend shifts as well. His last day is October 21.

Samson will also be making announcements on his social media. You can find him on Twitter and Facebook.

We have some great new folks joining the News 19 team to fill their shoes, and we can’t wait to share them with you!! Stay tuned.