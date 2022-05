As we announced on April 6, Sports Director Rocco DiSangro is moving on and moving up to a bigger market!

Rocco has been with News 19 for almost four years. Throughout his time here, he poured his heart into Tennessee Valley sports. We will miss him so much!!

Read all about Rocco’s career in a previous 19 Insider article here.

His last newscast will be on Wednesday, May 11 at 10 p.m. We hope you’ll join us!