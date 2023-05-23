MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Trash Pandas really hit it out of the park on Sunday afternoon with an 11-10 win against the Birmingham Barons! And in the stands cheering them on were News 19 staff members and their families!
On Sunday, WHNT employees and their families were treated to a Staff Appreciation Day at Toyota Field. There was food, fun and family time as everyone enjoyed the game.
A big portion of our News 19 family was able to join us this weekend — even our weekend evening team got to spend some time at the ballpark before going to work!!
But, even if the news never stops, we’re so happy we got the opportunity to spend some quality time together outside of the newsroom!