MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Trash Pandas really hit it out of the park on Sunday afternoon with an 11-10 win against the Birmingham Barons! And in the stands cheering them on were News 19 staff members and their families!

On Sunday, WHNT employees and their families were treated to a Staff Appreciation Day at Toyota Field. There was food, fun and family time as everyone enjoyed the game.

A big portion of our News 19 family was able to join us this weekend — even our weekend evening team got to spend some time at the ballpark before going to work!!

But, even if the news never stops, we’re so happy we got the opportunity to spend some quality time together outside of the newsroom!

Sports Director Olivia Whitmire, Executive Producer Taelor Hopwood and family member Allie Grace.

Digital Producer Kait Newsum with her husband, Josh, and their daughter, Charly.

Producer O’Harold Williams and Investigative Reporter Dallas Parker.

Traffic Manager Laurie Skelton and her husband Joey.

Technical Director Pooja Simpson and her husband Ryan.

Sports Director Olivia Whitmire and Evening Anchor Emileigh Forrester.

A few employees, including Reporter/Weekend Morning Anchor Kayla Smith, spend quality time together at the Trash Pandas game.

Meteorologist Aaron Ayers and Technical Director/Producer Liza Shishido.

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto, Digital Producer Taylor Mitchell and Technical Director Vanessa Burch.