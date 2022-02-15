A bittersweet goodbye is in order for our beloved, Lauren Harksen. Lauren was a Reporter/Weekend Morning Anchor for two years and worked at News 19 for almost four years.

Lauren began her News 19 career as an Intern in the Summer of 2018. She was a Senior at Troy University studying Journalism and was able to work at her hometown news station. Lauren is a Madison native and graduate of James Clemens High School.

Upon her graduation in December 2018, she accepted a full-time job as a Reporter/Digital Producer at News 19. A few short weeks later in February 2019, she was promoted to a full-time MMJ/Reporter.

“She’s graceful in all that she does, genuinely helps you and teaches you when you have a question, tells you when you’ve done a great job or when she liked something. Those little moments are the ones I’ll never forget, all the time I’ve spent with her is irreplicable and she’s shaped me more than she knows.” MMJ/REPORTER YVETTE SANCHEZ

Lauren told stories that touched the hearts of many in the Tennessee Valley, including the death of Huntsville Police Officer, Billy Clardy III, who was killed in the line of duty in December 2019.

Lauren was promoted to Weekend Morning Anchor in March 2020. Some may not know this, but Lauren actually produced her own newscasts every weekend. Typically, a producer would write the newscast and the anchor reads it on-air. Lauren played both of those roles for two years.

“Lauren is one of the hardest workers I’ve gotten to know in my year and a half at News 19. Working with her on the weekends has made me better at my job and I am beyond grateful to have gotten to work closely with her. I will definitely miss her positivity and dedication to the weekends” weekend morning director COLEMAN SZNURA

Lauren saw the transition from the “old” News 19 set, to the modern, sleek look it has today.

Her most recent team includes Meteorologist Jessica Camuto and MMJ/Reporter Yvette Sanchez. The girl power is eminent on the weekend mornings!

“Moving to a new area away from your family and friends can be scary. During my first-morning shift, I was nervous, but Lauren made me feel at home right away. Lauren is one of the kindest and most generous people I truly have met. She has a way to bring out the best in you and to be there for you if you are going through a hard time. Even though she is leaving I’m thankful to have made a forever friend and I know she is going to do amazing things…” Meterologist jessica camuto

The News 19 staff is losing a good one in Lauren Harksen. But, she is not going too far! Lauren is moving on to Birmingham to be an MMJ/Reporter at Birmingham’s FOX affiliate, WRBC. “Transitioning from North Alabama’s News Leader to Central Alabama’s News Leader will be a fun one… I hope you’ll stick around,” Lauren wrote in a Facebook post.

For an inside look into life at News 19 and articles like this one, subscribe to the “19 Insider” newsletter. Posts like this will be delivered to your inbox every Tuesday.