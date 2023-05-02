HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — This week marks Steve Johnson’s 46th year with News 19!

Steve started at Action News 19 on May 2, 1977, as the Sports Director. Roughly 20 years later, he began to transition from sports to news at what is now WHNT News 19.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He has held several different titles, such as senior reporter, special assignment reporter, and now, co-anchor of the weekday morning news.

Viewers may also be familiar with Steve’s Sunday morning interviews called “Leadership Perspectives,” which highlight several leaders in government, military and non-profit work.

We are incredibly thankful to have him with us every day, both as a leader and a friend! Happy 46th anniversary, Steve!