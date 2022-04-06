HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Sports Director Rocco DiSangro will be departing News 19 and moving on to a bigger market.

Rocco joined News 19 in July 2018 and has poured his heart into covering Tennessee Valley sports over the last (almost) four years. He also covered the Alabama Crimson Tide to multiple national championships.

He has called Alabama his home for the last six years. In 2016, he moved from Levittown, Penn. to Dothan for his very first job out of college. While there he earned a Judge’s Award of Merit for Sports Personality from the Alabama Broadcaster’s Association (ABA). He was in Dothan for two years before coming to Huntsville to join News 19’s sports department.

In his first year at News 19, he earned the Sports Personality “ABBY” award from the ABA! He fostered great relationships with the sports community here from covering high school sports to golf tournaments, Iron Bowls and national championships.

Rocco and Sports Anchor/MMJ Olivia Whitmire have been a power duo together, and they actually started at News 19 on the very same day. The two started Football Friday Overtime on WHDF two years ago, and it quickly developed a strong following in the community.

All good things come to an end, and we couldn’t be happier for Rocco to make this step in his career. He is an outstanding, award-winning journalist and we know he will do great things! He plans to announce his next step at a later date.

Rocco’s last day at News 19 will be on May 11. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to keep up with him on his journey.