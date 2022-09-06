HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – News 19 is making some changes in the coming weeks and you may see some faces at times you aren’t “used” to seeing them. Of course, we always like to give our 19 Insider crew a heads-up before those changes happen!

For example, we told everyone about the change in Weekend Evening Anchor last week. Morning Reporter Lynsey Smith will be taking over the anchor desk Saturday and Sunday evenings and current anchor, Madison Neal, is returning to reporting full-time.

The change with The Weather Authority is already in effect – Meteorologist Jessica Camuto moved to Weekend Evenings and Metrologist Aaron Ayers moved to Weekend Mornings.

The change helps Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier and Meteorologist Ben Smith when they may be off on vacation or, just need a day off. They will essentially work in pairs now!

We hope you will join them on the weekend shows at their respective times.

Follow The Weather Authority on their social medias if you aren’t already, here’s the links.