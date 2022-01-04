Rocco goes to Indianapolis for the Rivalry Rematch!

WE’RE GOING TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!!! 🎉🏆🏈 Rocco DiSangro will be LIVE in Indianapolis for the ‘Rivalry Rematch’ between the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tide will take on the Bulldogs in an SEC Championship rematch, but this time to win it all!

Catch Rocco live in Indianapolis on the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts this Friday for a preview of the game! Then, throughout the weekend for all the College Football Playoff coverage.

The game is set for Monday, January 10 at 7 p.m.