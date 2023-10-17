(WHNT) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and News 19’s Jerry Hayes is here to let people know what they can do to help!

The American Cancer Society’s Men Wear Pink of North Alabama campaign has officially begun, as 22 men from across the community will try to raise $100,000 locally in the fight against breast cancer.

News 19’s own Jerry Hayes is one of the American Cancer Society’s Men Wear Pink ambassadors again this year. But he needs your help.

Last year he was able to raise $7,500, with a majority of that coming from a t-shirt campaign that featured a mustachioed Jerry from 1979.

This year, he’s working with Green Pea Press again to bring you another ‘retro Jerry’ design.

You can donate directly to his campaign by going to his ‘Men Wear Pink’ fundraiser page, or you can click here to order a t-shirt, which features “1979 Retro Jerry” that our friends at Green Pea Press created.

Your donation helps with things like research and educating people on how to reduce their risk, as well as helping support breast cancer patients with their medical bills and making sure they have a ride to their chemo treatments.

As well as the shirts, News 19 will be ‘turning pink’ throughout the day! You can see the pink set until 9 a.m. on the North Alabama CW, and WHNT at 9-10 a.m., Noon, News 19 at 4 p.m., and News 19 at 5 p.m.