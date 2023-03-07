TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) – This week kicks off News 19’s Remarkable Women campaign! We are proud to be able to honor four women from across the Tennessee Valley throughout the month of March.

News 19 received hundreds of nominations, surpassing any previous year, for this year’s campaign. The nominations were narrowed down to four honorees, and ultimately one woman is chosen to represent WHNT as the Remarkable Woman of the Tennessee Valley.

The Remarkable Woman of the Tennessee Valley gets to choose one not-for-profit 501(c)3 to receive a $1,000 grant from WHNT and she is also honored nationwide as part of Nexstar Media Group’s Remarkable Woman of the Year.

This week, you will get to hear Jessica Barker’s story. Barker is a wife and mother to four children and after years of speaking out for community change, she decided to start two non-profit organizations focusing on serving underserved children and seniors.

Remarkable Women stories air on Wednesdays on News 19 at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., and again on Saturday mornings during News 19 This Morning. You can watch Barker’s story this Wednesday, March 8, and her full profile will be available on WHNT.com after the story airs.