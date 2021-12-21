PHOTOS: Christmas Time at News 19

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and News 19 had multiple celebrations for the holiday! ❤️

Tacky Christmas Sweater Contest

In honor of National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day on Friday, News 19 held a station-wide contest to see who pulled out the tackiest of outfits. Entries came in from all departments: Sales, Creative, News and Administration.

We had a green wig, elf boots, reindeer antlers, and even flamingoes! And those flamingoes took the cake, our winner was Digital Producer, Carson Burns!

Christmas Luncheon

News 19’s VP/General Manager Stan Pylant hosted a Christmas luncheon at the station on Wednesday for all staff to celebrate the holidays and the year we have had. It was great to see everyone all together and of course, eat some super yummy food!!

Tinsel Trail 2021

News 19 has prepared a tree for the Tinsel Trail for several years. This year, we wanted to encompass our theme of “News 19 Family” so the Tinsel Trail Committee recommended every department (Engineering. Creative, Administration, Anchors, Photographers, Digital, Production and Sales) to make their own ornament for the tree.

Morning Team Christmas Breakfast

For the ones who wake up at 11 p.m. to get morning shows ready for you… Executive Producer Taelor Hopwood and Digital Producer Carson Burns worked to get the morning team a special breakfast together for the holiday.

It is often that the morning staff members are gone for most big company lunches, so we wanted to make them feel special. Look at all of this yummy food!

We also played Secret Santa, which was a huge hit! It is so fun to be able to sit down and take a second to bond with coworkers without the hustle and bustle of the newsroom!

Christmas Cookies for the Weekend Morning Team

Our sweet Meteorologist Jessica Camuto broke our her baker’s hat and made the Weekend Morning Team some Christmas cookies this past weekend. They were SO yummy! They had to document the occasion with this sweet photo.

Last but not least, we want to thank our News 19 viewers for a wonderful year. Our staff is so thankful to serve the Tennessee Valley. We hope these newsletters give you an inside look into our family and the hard work we do behind the scenes (Even though this newsletter was mostly fun!) We know it can be tough for some this time of year if you’ve lost family members or having financial hardships. We hope this newsletter could bring a smile to your face.

From our family to yours, we wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! 🎄🎅🎁💙🕎