Here’s a sneak peek of our third Remarkable Women finalist, Huntsville mother and nurse Jamie Schreiber.

Jamie Schreiber was nominated by her husband, Josh. They’re foster parents and Jamie is a Registered Nurse in the Huntsville City Schools program.

Read Jamie’s nomination letter that Josh submitted to News 19:

“Jamie has the biggest heart of anyone I’ve ever met. She works tirelessly for her family and community. Together we have fostered 30+ children over the past 6+ years. Most of those were special needs, medically fragile or drug babies (or a combination thereof). We have adopted 3 babies and are working towards finalizing a couple more. Jamie is a dedicated Registered Nurse to kids in the Huntsville City School system. She has a heart for serving and treating and loving sick kids all day then coming home to do the same for her own crew. She fights Type 1 Diabetes and does not let it or any of her other many health conditions slow her down. She has to undergo monthly infusion and low-dose chemo and steroid treatments to maintain a healthy immunosuppressant balance. She is a leader and encourager in the community and our church. She is admired and respected for her wisdom and counsel and quiet resolve in the midst of daily chaos. She is patient and kind and an amazing wife. Her husband hit the jackpot.”

