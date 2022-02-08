News 19 is excited to welcome Meteorologist Aaron Ayers to The Weather Authority! He is a North Alabama native and is making his way back to the Rocket City from the big state of Texas.

Aaron worked as the Chief Meteorologist for KSAN in San Angelo, Texas. He has covered everything from severe weather and tornadoes to winter weather which makes him a great fit here at 19.

Aaron graduated from Buckhorn High School and his family still lives in the area. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology from the University of South Alabama.

Aaron’s first day is February 14 and you can catch him on the weekends very soon! For now, follow him on his social media, @AaronA_wx!