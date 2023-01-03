NEW ORLEANS, La. (WHNT) – The 2022 football season was one SEC football fans won’t soon forget! The Crimson Tide has ended their regular season with a win over Kansas State Wildcats on New Year’s Eve🏈🎉
News 19’s Sports Director Olivia Whitmire and Sports Reporter Claudia Chakamian took a trip down to New Orleans and spent the day at the Superdome!
After two losses, the Crimson Tide was unable to play for the National Championships. Fortunately, however, they won their bowl game against the Wildcats 45-20.
All-in-all, our Sports team had a great time! Here are some pictures from their trip:
The National Championship game will be on Monday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs.