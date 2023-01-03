Claudia Chakamian and Olivia Whitmire attend the 2022 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans (Courtesy, Claudia Chakamian).

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WHNT) – The 2022 football season was one SEC football fans won’t soon forget! The Crimson Tide has ended their regular season with a win over Kansas State Wildcats on New Year’s Eve🏈🎉

News 19’s Sports Director Olivia Whitmire and Sports Reporter Claudia Chakamian took a trip down to New Orleans and spent the day at the Superdome!

After two losses, the Crimson Tide was unable to play for the National Championships. Fortunately, however, they won their bowl game against the Wildcats 45-20.

All-in-all, our Sports team had a great time! Here are some pictures from their trip:

Claudia and Olivia step out onto the field before the game begins (courtesy, Olivia Whitmire).

The area sports departments got together for a group picture (courtesy, Claudia Chakamian).



The Caesars Superdome before the players take the field (courtesy, Claudia Chakamian).

Nick Saban at the final pregame press conference (courtesy, Claudia Chakamian).

Nick Saban and Coach Chris Klieman get ready for the first-ever meeting between the two programs at the 89th annual Sugar Bowl (courtesy, Claudia Chakamian).





The National Championship game will be on Monday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs.