Tune in on Christmas Day for the ‘Best Of’ News 19

In order to give our staff a much-needed holiday off, Executive Producer Taelor Hopwood and Jerry Hayes curated a one-hour long “Best Of” News 19 special that will air on Christmas morning.

You will see the best stories from News 19 reporters (past and present) from 2020 and you will also see the best of Jerry Hayes’ “The Story.”

Rumor has it that Ashtyn Hiron and Grandma Lyn make an appearance! 🤩

Photo: (From L to R): Director Coleman, Production Assistant Destinee, Director Josh, Taelor Hopwood and Jerry Hayes

Taelor and Jerry also had help from our lovely Production and Creative staff.

“Special thanks to Josh, Jon, Coleman, Destinee, Brian, Melissa and Kasey. This was a fun special and we can’t wait for you all to see it on Christmas morning!” Taelor wrote.