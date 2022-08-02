OXFORD, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 is thrilled to share that Weekend Evening Anchor/Reporter Madison Neal was crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer over the weekend!!

Madison represented North Alabama as “Miss North Area Volunteer” in the state pageant on Saturday.

Miss Alabama Volunteer is part of the Miss Volunteer America organization, it focuses on empowering women and giving them opportunities to grow while giving back to their community. The five focuses called “Crown Points” are Scholarships, Education, Responsibility, Volunteerism and Empowerment.

Madison competed in the inaugural Miss Alabama Volunteer in February 2022 and she earned 2nd-runner-up to 2022 state title holder, Claire Yates.

From left, Miss Vulcan Volunteer, Shiann Harper, third runner-up; Miss Birmingham Volunteer, Sammy Rizzuto, first runner-up; Miss Alabama Volunteer 2021, Claire Yates; Miss North Area Volunteer, Madison Neal, second runner-up; and Miss Covered Bridge Volunteer, Emily O’Rear, fourth runner-up.

Miss Alabama Volunteer contestants compete in formal wear, fitness, interview, community service and talent competitions for a chance at not only the state title but earn money for their education.

Madison Neal, Miss Alabama Volunteer 2023 with her runners-up. (Photo: Miss Alabama Volunteer)

We are so beyond proud of our very own Madison Neal for representing North Alabama and we can’t wait to see what she accomplishes as she represents the great state of Alabama.

If you’d like to keep up with Madison’s journey, follow her social media: Miss Alabama Volunteer Instagram, Miss Alabama Volunteer Pageant Facebook, Miss Alabama Volunteer’s Facebook, Madison Neal’s Instagram, and Madison Neal’s Facebook.