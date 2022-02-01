HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19’s very own Madison Neal represented North Alabama at the very first Miss Alabama Volunteer pageant last weekend, and she placed in the top 5!

Madison has competed in multiple state pageants and most recently, she also competed on the Miss Alabama stage for a chance to compete at Miss America.

Miss Alabama Volunteer participants compete in formal wear, fitness, interview, community service, and talent competitions for a chance to not only hold the state title but also receive money towards their education. A total of $27,000 was awarded to participants.

Madison competed as Miss North Area Volunteer and was awarded second-runner up. She received a $3,400 scholarship and was the $500 community service award winner, preliminary formal wear award winner and preliminary swimsuit winner.

We are so beyond proud of Madison for representing North Alabama! Congratulations, Madison!