HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – News 19 is excited to announce another new addition to our team! Welcome, Alexa Harley!

Alexa joined News 19 on October 24th as our newest MMJ. She will be covering both news and sports!

She comes to us from Minnesota where she worked as a production assistant with the Minnesota Twins during their 2022 season.

Prior to that, she graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s degree in sports journalism. While at school, she covered Gators football, baseball and men’s basketball.

Alexa was born and raised in Fort Myers Florida. She said a fun fact about her is that she has broken her nose four times while cheerleading in high school.

She is super excited to join the WHNT team, and we are super excited to have her!