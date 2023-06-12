MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, News 19 participates in the Founder’s Day of Caring, a day where teams from each Nexstar Media Group, Inc. station help a local charity or organization in their area.

In 2022, we visited the CASA Community Garden and the MANNA House Hydroponic Garden to help plant, harvest and weed. In 2021, we helped ‘spruce up’ the James A. Lane Club, which is a part of the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama.

This year, News 19 staff members will be helping pack bookbags for foster children with the local organization Kids to Love. As we got closer to the event, donation boxes became available in our station so that staff could donate items as well.

Kids to Love is a Huntsville-based, non-profit organization founded by Lee Marshall. In a recent interview with News 19, she said, “The number one reason kids come into foster care is poverty. The number one way we get them out is education… and it starts with a backpack.”

On Friday, June 16, many News 19 staff members will hang out and help fill bookbags with school supplies, such as pens, notebooks, loose-leaf paper, colored pencils and many more items. These bags will go to the children as school begins, but it will also offer them a chance to have something permanent that belongs to them.

“If your child needs it for school, our kids need it for school as well,” Marshall said.

If you are interested in donating as well, you can find their Amazon wishlist here, or donate on their website.