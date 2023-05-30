HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The news cycle never stops — that includes holidays. Thankfully, however, our staff was able to spend some quality time with their coworkers on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day originated in 1866 and was adopted by the United States in 1868 as a holiday to gather in remembrance of those who died while serving the nation.

Several cities and towns in the Tennessee Valley honored those men and women by hosting memorials at cemeteries and veterans’ parks.

Alexa Harley, our hybrid news/sports reporter, enjoys her lunch while putting together her package on the para-cycling World Cup.

While staffing is a little lean on the holiday, digital producers Josiah Elmore and Logan Sparkman still made time to catch up and grab eat together.

Shane Hays, News 19’s news operations manager, spent the day on the grill making sure the entire staff was fed.

Hamburgers and hot dogs right off the grill.

While Memorial Day is not a time for “celebration,” our staff was able to spend some time together. And, our news operations manager grilled everyone something to eat as they worked.

Here at News 19, we would like to thank every person who has served in our nation’s military and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.