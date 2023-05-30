HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The news cycle never stops — that includes holidays. Thankfully, however, our staff was able to spend some quality time with their coworkers on Memorial Day.
Memorial Day originated in 1866 and was adopted by the United States in 1868 as a holiday to gather in remembrance of those who died while serving the nation.
Several cities and towns in the Tennessee Valley honored those men and women by hosting memorials at cemeteries and veterans’ parks.
While Memorial Day is not a time for “celebration,” our staff was able to spend some time together. And, our news operations manager grilled everyone something to eat as they worked.
Here at News 19, we would like to thank every person who has served in our nation’s military and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.