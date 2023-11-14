HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Thursday, November 9, was the Great Diaper Drive’s Blitz Day — and the numbers are in!

News 19 viewers who visited us at Walmart donated 60,669 diapers and wipes on Thursday.

While these are not the final numbers for the entire diaper drive, that is more than 1,600 over last year’s Blitz Day total of 58,993.

We had a small donation-based competition between meteorologist Ben Smith and morning anchor Steve Johnson. Ben won with a whopping $655! However, Steve raised a solid $321.

Here at the station, we also had a small fundraiser. Our station-wide chili cookoff raised $137.47, 81 diapers and 488 wipes!

We are waiting for the remainder of the donations to be tallied, and will continue to keep you updated on how our viewers helped families all over the Tennessee Valley.