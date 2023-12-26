HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As 2023 ends and 2024 begins, people around the world begin to set their New Year’s resolutions.

Some people aspire to lose weight, or be more creative or completely change their lifestyles. Here at News 19, our morning team made some of their own.

Anchor Carmen Fuentes – “I want to run more.”

Anchor and MMJ Mariah Wiggs – “I want to eat healthier.”

Meteorologist Ben Smith – “Have as much fun as possible!”

Producer Spencer Brooks – “I want to complete special projects.”

Production Supervisor Josh Cox – “I want to work on my work/life balance.”

Digital Producer Maggie Matteson – “I want to be more creative — both at work and home!”

From all of us here at WHNT News 19 — Happy New Year!!