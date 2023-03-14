(WHNT) — A familiar face will be gracing us with his presence on Tuesday, March 14 – long-time WHNT Anchor/Reporter Robert Reeves is set to join the morning crew during the 9 a.m. show!
Robert is most famously known for his time on ‘Mornin’ Folks’ with his father, Grady Reeves, another News 19 legend in his own right. He spent 36 years behind the desk and in the Tennessee Valley community for News 19. We’re thrilled to have him come back as a special guest!
Robert will join Meteorologist Ben Smith and Anchors Steve Johnson, Kelley Smith and Lauren Layton for a ‘blast from the past’ and to reminisce on his career/memories in Huntsville.
We had a lot of good years with Robert Reeves! Here are pictures of Robert throughout his 36 year career at WHNT News 19.
Pictures, videos and bloopers have already been lined up for the occasion, but there is another special reason for his visit – but you’ll have to tune in to find out!
Shortly after his retirement, Mayor Tommy Battle read a proclamation declaring November 22nd as Robert Reeves Day in the City of Huntsville.
You can read some of the bittersweet yet wise words he shared following the announcement of his retirement here.
Reeves’ time at News 19 was filled with reminders from viewers of his dad Grady’s time here. Grady Reeves was also a local media icon, as he began caling football games on local radio in 1946. He became sports director at Channel 19 in 1963, but he is probably best known for hosting “Mornin’ Folks.”
Robert Reeves co-hosted the morning show with his dad from 1980 to 1991. Grady Reeves retired from Channel 19 in 1991, and passed three months later. Robert brought back “Mornin’ Folks” three years later.
Robert wrote an article expressing how much enjoyed people helping him keep the memory of his dad alive back in 2016, which you can read below.