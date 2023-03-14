(WHNT) — A familiar face will be gracing us with his presence on Tuesday, March 14 – long-time WHNT Anchor/Reporter Robert Reeves is set to join the morning crew during the 9 a.m. show!

Robert is most famously known for his time on ‘Mornin’ Folks’ with his father, Grady Reeves, another News 19 legend in his own right. He spent 36 years behind the desk and in the Tennessee Valley community for News 19. We’re thrilled to have him come back as a special guest!

Robert will join Meteorologist Ben Smith and Anchors Steve Johnson, Kelley Smith and Lauren Layton for a ‘blast from the past’ and to reminisce on his career/memories in Huntsville.

We had a lot of good years with Robert Reeves! Here are pictures of Robert throughout his 36 year career at WHNT News 19.

Jerry Hayes, Amy George, Bob Alverson and Robert Reeves, during a Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon on WHNT. Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon on WHNT Photo from a Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon on WHNT Robert Reeves’ elementary class at Terry Heights Elementary in Huntsville An advertisement showing past WHNT reporters and anchors Robert poses with the NCAA championship trophy Dion Hose, Lori Johnston and Robert Reeves Robert with a friend at Frontier Days in Eva Robert has always liked the early mornings! Here he gets ready to go on the air at 4:30 a.m. Kym Richardson, Robert Reeves and Chris Davis during WHNT News 19 This Morning Robert Reeves and Chris Davis James-Paul Dice, Dianna Gee and Robert Reeves James-Paul Dice, Dianna Gee and Robert Reeves Robert Reeves talks with Carson Clark during a past Kids to Love collection drive. Robert Reeves and Steve Johnson get ready for their roles in the Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll Robert Reeves has long participated in the Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll. Robert Reeves has long participated in the Maple Hill Cemetery Stroll. Here, he portrays Dr. Thomas Fearn. Don’t worry, Robert didn’t get in a fight! He’s part of the Huntsville Ghost Walk and he got ‘in the spirit’ for Halloween. Robert Reeves, on the left, and Jerry Hayes, on the right, with a 19 fan A drawing of some familiar faces from WHNT News 19’s past and present, including James-Paul Dice, Amy George, Jerry Hayes, Robert Reeves, Kym Richardson and Dan Satterfield. Dave Schmidt with the camera, and Robert Reeves with the mic doing a live report at Lake Guntersville State Park. Robert with his beautiful wife, Jacque Jacque and Robert Reeves Robert and Jacque Reeves portraying a historical couple Jacque and Robert Reeves at WHNT’s 50th Anniversary party Robert Reeves and Ben Smith L to R: Jim Tice, Dan McClain, Jerry Hayes and Robert Reeves You can catch Robert Reeves on the Huntsville Ghost Walk during Saturday evenings in the summer and fall. L to R: Robert Reeves, Gregg Stone, Jacque Reeves and David Wood

Pictures, videos and bloopers have already been lined up for the occasion, but there is another special reason for his visit – but you’ll have to tune in to find out!

Shortly after his retirement, Mayor Tommy Battle read a proclamation declaring November 22nd as Robert Reeves Day in the City of Huntsville.

You can read some of the bittersweet yet wise words he shared following the announcement of his retirement here.

Reeves’ time at News 19 was filled with reminders from viewers of his dad Grady’s time here. Grady Reeves was also a local media icon, as he began caling football games on local radio in 1946. He became sports director at Channel 19 in 1963, but he is probably best known for hosting “Mornin’ Folks.”

Robert Reeves co-hosted the morning show with his dad from 1980 to 1991. Grady Reeves retired from Channel 19 in 1991, and passed three months later. Robert brought back “Mornin’ Folks” three years later.

Robert wrote an article expressing how much enjoyed people helping him keep the memory of his dad alive back in 2016, which you can read below.