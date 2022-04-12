A few weeks ago, Jerry Hayes celebrated 43 years at WHNT. Now, photojournalist Gregg Stone is also celebrating his 43rd anniversary at WHNT! The two started just two weeks apart from each other and have been quite inseparable ever since.

Gregg Stone, or just “Stone” as we like to call him, joined News 19 on April 9, 1979.

He’s had a front-row seat to numerous historical events like the space shuttle launches at Kennedy Space Center and of course, the tougher stories like the “Cell Phone Murders” in 1996.

He’s won countless ABBY awards from the Alabama Broadcaster’s Association and Emmy awards throughout the years. In 2013, he was inducted into the “Silver Circle” which honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the broadcast or cable industry for 25 years or more.

In 2022, one of his main projects now is working with Jerry on his franchise, “The Story with Jerry Hayes” every week. He’s responsible for the wonderful videos you see on Sunday evenings which help Jerry tell The Story.

He’s not a big talker and definitely hates being recognized for his achievements. But, we know that he deserves to be ‘bragged’ about!

News 19 would not be, “North Alabama’s News Leader” without the help of Stone’s creative eye and editing over the years. Congratulations Stone!!