HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 is thrilled to announce Emileigh Forrester as our newest Evening Anchor.

Emileigh will join Greg Screws on the anchor desk for News 19 at 6, 9, and 10 p.m. Monday through Friday.

She comes to North Alabama after more than 5 years at WALB in Albany, GA, where she was a Morning Anchor, Investigative MMJ, breaking news desk anchor and Weekend Anchor. Before that, she spent a year anchoring “Jambalaya,” KALB-TV Alexandria LA’s 2-hour morning weekday show.

She is no stranger to Alabama though. She graduated from the University of Alabama and also has family from the area. She is among many News 19 team members and alumni who worked at WVUA during their time in Tuscaloosa as well.

Emileigh is already exploring the area! She hiked Monte Sano on Saturday.

While she was at WALB, she was awarded “Best Local TV Personality” in 2021 by the local newspaper and she was awarded the GABBY Merit Award in 2018 for Best Feature Story.

Although she has spent some years in Alabama, she was born and raised in Fayetteville, GA, just south of Atlanta. She also has military ties as her brother served in Afghanistan.

Emileigh is thrilled to learn more about the Rocket City and what makes it so unique. She looks forward to experiencing all the city has to offer from the scenic hikes, concerts and of course, the community.

Emileigh’s on-air ‘debut’ will be Monday, May 2. We hope you’ll join us!

Welcome her to the Tennessee Valley and follow her on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To be the first to know about staff announcements like this, promotional content, and more behind the scenes at News 19, sign up for the “19 Insider” newsletter here.