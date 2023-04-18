You may have seen two familiar faces on the diamond at Toyota Field on Saturday. That’s because News 19’s meteorologists Danielle Dozier and Jessica Camuto participated in the Enrichment Center’s inaugural softball classic!

The event helped raise money and advocate childhood mental health. The event was partnered with several school districts in the area in order to benefit the non-profit and allow it to continue meeting the growing mental health need within our community.

We’re so happy Danielle and Jessica got the chance to participate in this awesome event! You can read more about the Enrichment Center’s first softball classic here.