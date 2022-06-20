HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A new face joined the News 19 family – Tennessee Valley, welcome Claudia Chakamian!

Claudia joined News 19 on June 15 and already had her on-air debut on Saturday, June 18.

She came to us from Duluth, Minnesota, where she was the weekend sports anchor/reporter at the FOX affiliate. She will be filling Olivia Whitmire’s previous role as our Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter.

Claudia is originally from New Jersey and grew up a huge baseball fan. She is a Yankees fan at heart while her father is a Cleveland Guardians follower.

Claudia does have some southern roots, she is a University of South Carolina alumna. She is thrilled to be in Alabama and ready to cover Tennessee Valley sports with Olivia. You can catch Claudia’s sportscasts on Saturday and Sunday evenings & her reporting Wednesday through Friday.

Feel free to give her a warm welcome on her social media – Facebook and Twitter. If you have any story ideas, sports scores or tips, email her at claudia.chakamian@whnt.com!