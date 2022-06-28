HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 was thrilled to welcome another new team member a couple of weeks ago, Lynsey Smith!

Lynsey joined News 19 on June 15 as the newest reporter on our News 19 This Morning team. She joins Steve, Kelley, and Lauren to bring you the latest news going on in the Tennessee Valley.

She comes to us from Albany, New York, where she was an MMJ/Reporter and fill-in anchor. Prior to that, she was not too far, in Dothan, AL as an MMJ/Reporter.

Lynsey has some Alabama roots – she was born in New Orleans but was raised in Birmingham! She graduated from Troy University in 2018 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Public Relations. She also has family that still lives in the state!

She is thrilled to be closer to family, back to her southern roots and closer to her favorite team, the Alabama Crimson Tide!

When she’s not working, you can find her spending time with her sweet pup Mookie, shopping, staying active, or spending time with friends and family!

Please extend a warm Tennessee Valley welcome to Lynsey! Follow her on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. If you have any story ideas for Lynsey, email her at lynsey.smith@whnt.com.