(WHNT) – Please help us welcome News 19’s newest reporter, Carmen Fuentes, to the Rocket City! His first day was March 13th.

Carmen was born and raised in Elkton, Maryland, just a stone’s throw away from the Delaware and Pennsylvania state lines. However, he has lived in Alabama for the last seven and a half years.

He graduated from Huntingdon College in Montgomery with a bachelor’s in communication studies and a minor in political science. During his senior year, he interned at WSFA in Montgomery.

Carmen played Division 3 lacrosse and was at college on a choir scholarship all 4 years.

After graduating, he moved to Dothan and began working at WTVY. He started as an MMJ/Reporter before anchoring the morning show full-time for more than a year. He also anchored the evening shows for a year.

While in Dothan, Carmen met his now fiancé. They have three cats and a dog — all rescues — together.

In his free time, he enjoys watching sports and is a huge Philadelphia sports fan. Carmen jokes that 2022-23 hasn’t been a good year after the Phillies lost the World Series and the Eagles lost the Super Bowl, but he remains a true fan for life.

He also enjoys spending time with his family and friends and exploring new places.

If you see Carmen out and about, say hello! You can also find him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.