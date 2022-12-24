HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It is sad to announce that after four years here at News 19, Madison Neal will be departing.

Madison joined our team in November 2018 as an MMJ. As a Tennessee Valley native, she has worked diligently to tell the stories of people in North Alabama.

Originally from Blount County, Madison has called Huntsville home for four years. She has covered city council meetings, elections, community events and more! She also spent time at the desk while anchoring weekend evening newscasts.

In August 2022, she also claimed the title of Miss Alabama Volunteer. Miss Alabama Volunteer is part of the Miss Volunteer America organization, which is a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee.

We are sad to see Madison go, but you can keep up with her through social media, both on Instagram and Facebook. We love her and wish her the best in her next adventure!

You can catch her last day on Friday, December 30th.