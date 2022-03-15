We’re so excited to announce that MMJ/Reporter Lauren Layton has been promoted to 8am/Noon Anchor for News 19!

Lauren Layton joined the News 19 team in August 2020 and she has spent most of her time as a Weekend MMJ/Reporter. Several months ago, she moved over to News 19 This Morning as one of the weekday morning reporters.

Lauren will be taking over Kelley Smith’s previous spot on the 8am/Noon anchor desk as Kelley was promoted Morning Anchor.

I remember when Lauren first started at WHNT. I knew she was destined for great things. She is incredibly smart, talented, humble, and kind. I am so excited for her and am thrilled to sit beside her during the 8:00 a.m. newscast. Kelley Smith

Lauren grew up in Huntsville and received her journalism degree from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). She also lived in New York City and received her Master’s degree in News and Documentary from New York University. She interned for ABC News ‘Nightline’ and NY1 during her time there.

While she has filled in on the anchor desk for Kelley and weekend mornings, her first day “officially” on the anchor desk will be March 21. We hope you tune in!