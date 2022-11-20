TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) – Remarkable women inspire us every day. Whether it be a mother, a teacher or a business owner, News 19 wants to recognize them!

When nominating the most remarkable women you know, essays should highlight 3 things about the nominee:

impact on the community

self-achievement

exhibits of innovation, creativity, and/or entrepreneurial spirit.

All eligible nominations will be considered. Four of those will be chosen, and one will be selected as the Remarkable Woman of the Tennessee Valley and will move on to Nexstar’s Remarkable Woman of the Year.

News 19 will begin highlighting these amazing women beginning March 8 on News 19 at 5.

You can nominate a remarkable woman here! And you can take a look at last year’s winner here!