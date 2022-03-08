After sharing the news of Melissa Riopka’s departure last week, we are thrilled to announce that News 19 Anchor/Reporter Kelley Smith was promoted to co-anchor News 19 This Morning.

Kelley started at News 19 almost four years ago as an MMJ/Reporter.

She later was promoted to Weekend Morning Anchor and then transitioned to Weekend Evening Anchor while working with the Investigative Team.

Kelley was my first anchor at News 19 when we both worked together on Weekend Evenings. During that time she taught me so much about the ins and outs of the job and the industry. She is a fantastic mentor in my life and I wouldn’t be the producer I am today without her. Morning Producer Spencer Brooks

She worked extensively covering stories like Kathleen Miller’s murder case, COVID-19 in the prison system, and Christopher Henderson’s criminal trial.

Kelley was no stranger to the Tennessee Valley as her family is from Madison, but she grew up in California.

She earned her degree in journalism from Arizona State University and her first reporting job was in Helena, Montana.

Excited for Kelley! She has already proven she’s a great journalist, and fine anchor. She’ll be the 4th person I’ve shared the morning Anchor Desk with, and I can’t believe I’m lucky enough to have yet another great partner. I may be the luckiest person at News 19….ever! Morning Anchor Steve Johnson

Kelley anchored News 19 This Morning with Steve back in December 2018!

This morning crew from December 2018 when Kelley filled in for Melissa, is now the official morning crew!

In her most recent move at News 19, Kelley was promoted to the morning team as the 8 a.m./12 p.m. Anchor in October 2021. She sat beside Melissa during the 8:00 a.m. hour of News 19 This Morning on WHDF and anchored News 19 at Noon on WHNT/WHDF.

Kelley is going to be a wonderful addition to the 5-7am hours of News 19 This Morning! She already brings such warm and professionalism to our 8am hour on the North Alabama’s CW. It has been an absolute pleasure working alongside her these last months and she has proven she is more than up to the task of keeping Ben and Steve on track 😂 Morning Anchor Melissa Riopka

In her new role, she will be on air from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will take on the responsibility of the Noon Interviews segment previously manned by Melissa.

I can’t think of anyone more deserving than Kelley to step into this new role. She already is a valued member of our morning team and I am excited to see her take this next step! Morning Executive Producer Taelor Hopwood

Kelley will make the transition to the co-anchor seat next to long-time News 19 Anchor Steve Johnson for News 19 This Morning on March 21.