HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The News 19 staff celebrated Jerry Hayes’ 43rd anniversary on Friday!

Jerry walked into the newsroom for the first time on March 26, 1979. He was hired by WHNT as a reporter, but within a couple of weeks began producing and anchoring the weekend newscasts.

After working as the 10 p.m. co-anchor and then Noon anchor, Jerry move to the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. main anchor spot in November of 1983. After the tornadoes of April 27, 2011, he began anchoring a new newscast at 6:30 pm.

He now co-anchors the 4 and 6:30 newscasts weeknight with Christine Killimayer. Not only do they share the anchor desk, but they also sit next to each other in the newsroom!

Jerry’s been honored with numerous awards during his career. He’s a nine-time Emmy nominee and two-time winner! In 2010, he was inducted by the Nashville/Midsouth Chapter into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle. Inductees are honored for their contributions to the television industry for 25 years or more in broadcasting.

We couldn’t be more thankful to have had Jerry as a leader in our newsroom for 43 years. Here’s to many more!