HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — This weekend commemorates Jerry’s 44th year at News 19!

Jerry walked into the WHNT newsroom for the first time on March 26, 1979. He was hired as a reporter, but within a couple of weeks began producing and anchoring the weekend newscasts.

After working as the 10 p.m. co-anchor and then Noon anchor, Jerry moved to the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. main anchor spot in November 1983. After the tornadoes of April 27, 2011, he began anchoring a new newscast at 6:30 pm.

He now co-anchors the 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts during the week with Christine Killimayer. Not only do they share the anchor desk, but they also sit next to each other in the newsroom!

Jerry’s been honored with numerous awards during his career. He is a 2-time regional Emmy award winner and has received 12 nominations.

He was also inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle by the Nashville/Midsouth Chapter in 2010. Inductees are honored for their contributions to the television industry for 25 years or more in broadcasting.

On Friday, the entire News 19 staff came together to celebrate another year of Jerry!

Jerry Hayes with WHNT General Manager Stan Pylant at Jerry’s 44th Anniversary Party!

We couldn’t be more thankful to have Jerry as a leader in our newsroom for 44 years. Here’s to many more!