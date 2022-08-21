HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Municipal Election is this week. Here’s what you need to know:
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you still need to check your polling location, you can do that here.
There will be five contested races on the ballot.
Huntsville City Council
- Drake Daggett
- Brian Foy
- David Little
- Danny Peters
- Bill Yell
- Mark Clouser
- Bill Kling (incumbent)
Huntsville City Schools Board of Education
- Sean Lulofs
- Holly McCarty
- Jeneice Willis Wilmer
- Andrea Alvarez
- Elisa Ferrell (incumbent)
- Angela McClure
- Ricky Howard
- Ryan Renaud (incumbent)
Ballots will be available in Spanish. If you need Spanish-speaking assistance on election day, notify a poll worker.