HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Municipal Election is this week. Here’s what you need to know:

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you still need to check your polling location, you can do that here.

There will be five contested races on the ballot.

Huntsville City Council

District 2

  • Drake Daggett
  • Brian Foy
  • David Little
  • Danny Peters
  • Bill Yell

District 4

  • Mark Clouser
  • Bill Kling (incumbent)

Huntsville City Schools Board of Education

District 2

  • Sean Lulofs
  • Holly McCarty
  • Jeneice Willis Wilmer

District 3

  • Andrea Alvarez
  • Elisa Ferrell (incumbent)
  • Angela McClure

District 4

  • Ricky Howard
  • Ryan Renaud (incumbent)

Ballots will be available in Spanish. If you need Spanish-speaking assistance on election day, notify a poll worker.