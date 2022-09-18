HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — WHNT News 19 is your local election headquarters! With the municipal election run-off coming up on September 20, here’s what you need to know!
Only two races are heading to the runoff: City Council District 2 and District 3 of the Board of Education.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You can find your polling location here! Below, you can read more about each candidate.
City Council District 2
- David Little
- Bill Yell
District 3 of the Board of Education
- Andrea Alvarez
- Angela McClure
We will be updating results as they come in. You can tune in Tuesday evening for the results of the runoff!!