HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Thanksgiving is upon us! Tables are decorated with plates full of food and football plays in the background.

Here at News 19, we have team members from all over, each with their own traditions and favorite foods.

Meteorolgist Jessica Camuto’s – “My all-time favorite tradition is watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade with my mom. Even though I’m here in Alabama now, I still get up and FaceTime her so we can still watch it together.”

Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier – She said that some of her favorite holiday foods are green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, sweet potato pie and a pumpkin roll.

Anchor and MMJ Lyndsey Smith – Some favorite Thanksgiving foods are ham, mac and cheese and my mother’s gumbo! A family tradition of mine is our annual “Nerf Gun War.” After we eat our Thanksgiving feast, we let our food digest and then we take it outside to the backyard for a friendly​ game of Nerf Wars! This is probably what I look forward to the most when it comes to Thanksgiving because I enjoy being outside and active…and pelting family members with rubber pellets is always a good idea LOL!

Anchor and MMJ Kayla Smith – Every year her family writes down what they’re thankful for, and then go around and read out what they put in the past years. She added that they get pretty funny since she and her sister were so little when they started. Her favorite Thanksgiving food is sweet potato casserole.

Anchor Greg Screws – My favorite Thanksgiving food is dressing. I will get dressing and put it rolls and have a dressing sandwich…and eat about 12 of the over the course of the day. The Iron Bowl is usually Thanksgiving weekend so that is important and we make a big vat of stew and start stressing over the game early in the day. Well … I start stressing anyway. The one thing that I think is very important for Thanksgiving. Put the phone away and try to disconnect.

It’s amazing how the day can go when you aren’t scrolling all day. And don’t forget to watch News 19 all day.

MMJ Emily Moessner – My favorite foods are Ham and Mac & Cheese. I had never heard of Mac & Cheese as a Thanksgiving side until I moved to Alabama for college… and it changed my life. Give me ham and allll the carbs on Thanksgiving. I’ve never been a big turkey fan! My favorite tradition used to be playing Apples to Apples with all my cousins and my grandparents.

Anchor Steve Johnson – His favorite holiday foods include turkey, dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes with marshmallows melted on top, rolls with hot butter, pecan pie, or when it’s really good…Coconut Cream pie. Tradition calls for eating mid-afternoon, with family and often friends – sometimes co-workers – watching football if there’s a decent game on

falling asleep early sitting in a chair. On Friday, starting to decorate for Christmas.

Sports Director Olivia Whitmire – I am a green bean casserole girl! I’ll also go ahead and say mashed potatoes and gravy and deviled eggs.

