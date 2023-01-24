(WHNT) – Some faces across the Tennessee Valley are incredibly recognizable. With the weather being so unpredictable, some of those faces belong to our local meteorologists!

WHNT’s Certified Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier wants to see you! In the next few weeks, Danielle will be popping by some events to talk to and visit with viewers. Below, you’ll find a list of just some events she’ll be attending:

Groundhog Day at Burritt on the Mountain , Jan. 29 From 2-3:30 p.m., Danielle will be hosting as Smith Lake Jake gives you his weather prediction. You can get your tickets here.

, Jan. 29 Rocket City Weather Fest , Feb. 4 The whole Weather Authority team will be attending this event! You can catch them at the Shelby Center for Science and Technology between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

, Feb. 4 North Alabama Clyde Foster STEM Black History Program , Feb. 07 Danielle will be MC’ing the program from 8-10 a.m., and showing off Storm Hunter 19 for students from 10-11 a.m.

, Feb. 07

While this is a small list, there will be many more opportunities throughout the year to meet and greet Danielle and the rest of the Weather Authority team!