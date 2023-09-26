HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The News 19 team has partnered with the Food Bank of North Alabama once again for the ‘Fill the Food Bank’ campaign!

This year, our campaign focus is on monetary donations because every $1 donated to the Food Bank of North Alabama can create seven meals for local families.

A $6 donation can create 42 meals for local families.

It also means the food bank is able to get fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy products, stretching your donation further.

Non-perishable food donations are always welcome, though! If you would like to donate those food items, you can drop them off at the Food Bank of North Alabama located at 2000 Vernon Avenue SW in Huntsville.

If you would like to donate monetarily, you can do so by texting “FOODBANK” to 345345 or by visiting the website.