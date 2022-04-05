HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — WHNT/WHDF is proud to announce that MMJ/Reporter Hannah Jones was promoted to Weekend Morning Anchor!

Hannah started at News 19 in August 2021 reporting for News 19 This Morning during the week.

In a short time, she established herself with compelling live reporting and excellent storytelling skills. One of our staff’s favorite memories of Hannah (and arguably, Hannah’s favorite story) was when she went to Lincoln County FFA’s Tractor Day and reported live from inside a tractor.

I think they may have let me won, but I’ll take it. 358 days until my next Tractor Day. I already have it in my calendar! pic.twitter.com/gItSZMNiGh — Hannah Jones (@hannahjonestv) March 4, 2022

Originally from Southern California, Hannah grew up spending her free time at the beach but now calls the Rocket City home.

She graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies and a Master of Arts Degree in Community Journalism.

Hannah fills this role that was previously held by Lauren Harksen. Her first day “officially” in the anchor seat will be on April 9. We hope you join us!