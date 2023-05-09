HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – If you’ve been watching News 19 for a while, you undoubtedly know weekday morning anchor Steve Johnson!

He was born in Greensboro, North Carolina and his family moved to Huntsville when he was in third grade after his father got a job at Restone Arsenal.

Steve started at Action News 19 on May 2, 1977, as the Sports Director. Roughly 20 years later, he began to transition from sports to news at what is now WHNT News 19. He has held several different titles, such as senior reporter, special assignment reporter, and now, co-anchor of the weekday morning news.

He just recently celebrated 46 years at News 19, and we couldn’t be happier that he’s here with us. Here are five fun facts to get to know Steve Johnson!

He collects 1st Edition books

Steve says, “I have far more books than I’ll ever read, but that’s when I fall back on the “collecting” thing.”

Steve has only ever had one theatrical run

While we’re used to seeing Steve on television, he did have a, albeit short, theatre career. He played Snoopy in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” as a senior in high school.

He once rode about 100 miles on his bike

Steve said that he rode his bike “solo” from Huntsville to Anniston, which is roughly 100 miles, and then ran the 10K Peachtree Road Race two days later.

Steve started at a very small station — and covered everything

When he covered sports at Action 19 News, he got the chance to do several things. He boxed, rode a bull at a rodeo, was a rodeo clown in a barrel during the bull ride and he even got to drive a stock car!

Steve still remembers his first time ever on TV

One time at his first station, there was an emergency and he had to cover the sports reporter. Steve said that the reporter’s wife was in the studio and laughed the whole time he was on air! “She was right, it was awful, and “still” feels like the longest 4 minutes of my life.”