One of News 19’s morning anchors Lauren Layton began her career with WHNT News 19 in August 2020. Even though she is a Huntsville native, she has spent time living in Mississippi and New York. She attended the University of Mississippi and received her BA in broadcast journalism and a double minor in history and psychology. While at Ole Miss, she worked at the campus news station. She also spent a few years in New York City getting her Master’s in News and Documentary from NYU. That’s when she interned for ABC News ‘Nightline’ and NY1.

We love having Lauren as a part of the News 19 team, and we want you to get to know more about her! So, here are some “fun facts” about Lauren Layton

She is a Huntsville native!

Lauren is originally from Huntsville, and she spends time with her family when she can. Her little brother just graduated college!

She loves trying new food!

Lauren says that she loves trying new foods, whether it’s a new restaurant or a new recipe, it’s something she looks forward to.

She has two dogs

Her two dogs, Mac and Minnie, are the best!

Minnie Mac

Long walks are one of her favorite things

She says that a long walk is one of her favorite things to do. She said she’d walk for hours listening to music or podcasts if the weather is nice!

She loves Halloween costumes

She loves Halloween, and she tries to go all-out every year (she really nailed it this year)!