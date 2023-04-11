(WHNT) – Kelley Smith joined the News 19 team in May of 2018 as a reporter. Now you can find her at the anchor desk on weekday mornings! She grew up in California and went to Arizona State.

She made her reporting debut in Helena, Montana. Right before moving to the Rocket City, Kelley worked as a reporter in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at KSFY-TV. She covered several different topics like state and local government, severe and the 75th annual Sturgis Rally. She is the recipient of a Sevareid Award for investigative journalism.

While Kelley moved to the Rocket City from the Midwest, she is familiar with the area. Her family is from Madison! She is very happy to be near her family and friends. In her spare time, you can find her fishing, hiking and doing some exploring!

We have loved having Kelley on our team for all these years, and we want to share a little bit more about her with you!

She’s an animal lover

Kelley has referred to her house as “the farm” after she and her husband adopted a beagle last summer. The couple now has two dogs and two cats.

She enjoys hiking

Kelley loves being outdoors and adventuring!

She got married last year

She loves to volunteer

Kelley enjoys helping her community through volunteer work. She is on the board for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley.

She has worked in news for 10 years

Her start in news began during a summer internship in the Cayman Islands.