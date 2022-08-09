HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19’s multi-media journalist (MMJ) and reporter Kayla Smith started her career with WHNT News 19 in February of 2022. She was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, and moved to Alabama for college in 2017. She graduated from the University of Alabama with a BA in communications with a double major in news media and political science.

We are so happy to have her on our team and would love for you to get to know her! So, here are some “fun facts” about Kayla Smith!

1. She loves to travel!

Kayla and her family have traveled to many places, all over the world. As a kid, they would spend 3-4 months out of the year on the road. She does have a few favorites, though! Kayla said one of those was India. She and her family spent their time touring palaces and different monuments. She also said she tried a lot of food!

Kayla’s family trip to India

Kayla is also a huge fan of the National Parks and different American history sites, anything presidential history especially. She has been to almost all of the presidential libraries and a good number of presidential homes, Monticello and Eisenhower National Historic Site are two of her personal favorites.

2. New recipes? Kayla wants to try them!

While Kayla has a number of allergies, she enjoys cooking a lot! Her goal is to make “allergy friend food taste good!” She is particularly good at baking allergy-friendly brownies (the weekend crew agrees!).

Kayla has tried a number of different recipes out with her friends, who all agree that they don’t taste like they’re made to be allergy-friendly.

3. She is a huge sports fan

An alum of Alabama, Kayla really enjoys football. She even used to call football games in high school! While working at WVUA 23 in Tuscaloosa, she spent a lot of Saturdays at Bryant-Denny Stadium. She attended both as a fan and as a journalist.

Kayla at the anchor desk at WVUA located in Bryant-Denny Stadium

She also enjoys Nascar. She would attend races with her family when she was young. She says getting to wear the headset to listen in on the driver and the crew chief was a highlight of going to the races.

4. She’s wanted to be a journalist since the 3rd grade

For Christmas that year, Kayla asked for a recorder and several composition notebooks. She would walk around and interview family members. In her junior year of high school, she won the TV broadcasting category of the Tennessee High School Speech and Drama League.

5. She has a family bird

Kayla’s family has a pet bird. Tao, a double yellow-headed parrot, is roughly 40 years old! Her mom got him when she was young, and he’s been a part of their family ever since!

Recently Tao came to Huntsville for a mini vacation!

Tao the parrot enjoying Huntsville!

We hope you’ve learned a little more about one of our MMJ/Reporters. We are so happy to have Kayla here reporting with us. You can see her throughout the week and on our weekend shows!

Who would you like to get to know next? Let us know at interactive@whnt.com!