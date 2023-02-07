Meteorologist Jessica Camuto came to WHNT News 19 in August of 2021. She came to Huntsville from our sister station in Elmira, NY. While at home in New York, she had the opportunity to fill in at several other sister stations: WROC, WIVB, and WUTR. She has experience with various types of weather events, especially snow, but her passion is severe weather. She says that passion came from a thunderstorm during a softball game when she was younger!

We love having Jessica here in North Alabama, and we hope you love her too! To get to know her a little better, here are some fun facts about News 19’s Jessica Camuto!

She’s got a fluffy best friend

Jessica has an adorable and lovable cat named Roxy! She was adopted from a shelter three years ago and they love spending their time together.

She has a Christmas Tree as a permanent fixture in her home

You read that correctly — our meteorologist keeps her Christmas Tree up year-round! She even decorates it for different holidays!

She’s the oldest of three children!

She has a younger brother and sister. She is super proud of how far both of them have come and she knows they will continue to do great things ♥

She really loves mugs

Jessica has a very large collection of coffee mugs! She loves her coffee, so of course, she collects coffee mugs. A favorite of hers is one she got for Christmas this past year with a picture of Roxy in it.

She has a rather large collection of books

She really likes to read and has accumulated a decent-sized collection of books that she continues to add to. Her recent obsession has been the Shadowhunter World by Cassandra Clare!

Bonus fun fact: She used to be a volunteer firefighter!

When Jessica was still in New York, she was a volunteer firefighter. She loved being an addition to the department alongside her father, who is the chief, and her younger brother. She hopes to get back to volunteering one day!