HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19’s evening anchor Emileigh Forrester started her career with WHNT News 19 in May of 2022. She came to North Alabama after more than five years at WALB in Albany, GA, where she filled many roles. She was born and raised in Fayetteville, Georgia and graduated from the University of Alabama. We love having Emileigh on our team, and we would love for you to know more about her! So, here are some “fun facts” about Emileigh Forrester!

She was a cheerleader!

From the age of 9 to 17, Emileigh was a cheerleader. She did rec league and competitive cheer through middle and high school.

Before she worked in the world of news, she worked in the world of magic!

For a semester in college, Emileigh worked as an attractions cast member at Hollywood Studios during her Disney College Program! She worked at Voyage of the Little Mermaid and Disney Junior Live on Stage.

Emileigh is super close with her family

Back in her hometown in Georgia, she and her family love to spend time together by playing games (mostly dominos and card games) and traveling together!

She lived in Spain

While at the University of Alabama, Emileigh minored in Spanish and studied abroad in a small town just north of Madrid, Spain.

Ms. Forrester is a proud University of Alabama alum

Even though she’s from Georgia, Emileigh grew up in a family full of Alabama fans! She went to Alabama and even worked for WVUA 23 in Tuscaloosa!