Dallas Parker is an investigative reporter for News 19’s I-Team, and began her career with WHNT as a reporter/MMJ in October of 2018. She was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. She got her bachelor’s degree in journalism the University of Missouri. During her time at Mizzou, she was an MMJ for the school’s news station, KOMU 8 News, and worked in several other newsrooms throughout the Missouri School of Journalism. In her free time, Dallas enjoys listening parties for new music, online shopping, trying new restaurants and traveling!

We love having Dallas on the News 19 team, and we would love for you to get to know more about her. Here are five fun facts about Dallas Parker!

She is in her first year of law school!

Dallas started at Faulkner University in the fall, and we’re so proud of her!

She met Magic Johnson as a kid!

He autographed a basketball for her. “He wrote my name, so it holds more sentimental value than monetary,” she says.

She has ridden an actual bull

She noted that she was even wearing red when she did!🐂

One of her favorite foods is barbecue

After all… she is from the BBQ capital of the world!

She has a collection of vinyl records

Dallas has a lot of albums, but some of her most prized are “Stankonia” (OutKast, 2000), “Go for Your Guns” (The Isley Brothers, 1977) and “Songs in the Key of Life” (Stevie Wonder, 1977).