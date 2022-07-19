HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Ashtyn Hiron visited from the “land down under” the last several weeks! Ashtyn left News 19 in November to go back home to Australia. If you didn’t know, she is a world-class lacrosse player and currently serves as Vice-Captain for Australia’s Women’s Lacrosse team.

The team was in Maryland for the Women’s Lacrosse World Championships and then Birmingham, Ala. for The World Games. A few News 19 employees made the trip down to Birmingham to see her, including Morning Meteorologist Ben Smith and Sports Director Olivia Whitmire!

The team earned Bronze at The World Games defeating Great Britain 13-7 on Saturday night. Canda took home the Gold defeating the United States.

After the closing ceremonies on Sunday night, Ashtyn and her mom, Glenda, made the trip to Huntsville to reunite with her Huntsville family. Former Morning Anchor, Melissa Riopka even made a stop by as well.

It was so fun getting to see our favorite Australian back in the States!!! Keep up with Ashtyn on her social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.